This is the most flattering eyeshadow for your eye colour, according to a makeup artist.

Eyeshadow is like jewellery.

It's the perfect accessory to compliment an outfit and it can even jazz it up with a little bit of sparkle. But finding the right colour that suits you can be tricky, especially when there are so many colours and palettes to choose from.

Here's how to create the perfect non-black smokey eye. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So to make that choice easier, we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney (she's painted the eyelids of Ashley Graham and Megan Fox, to name a few) to discover what eyeshadow colours complement each eye colour best.

Plus, we've included our top eyeshadow palettes that will work for each shade.

Before we get into it, let's just preface: you do you. If you love other colours, go for it! This is makeup after all, and there are no rules.

What eyeshadow colours go with green eyes?

"Plum, magenta and pink tones are absolutely stunning on green-eyed beauties," Tobi told Mamamia. "Try the MAC Cosmetics Burgundy Times Nine palette. These matte and metallic shadows will make the eyes pop!"