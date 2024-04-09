What MAFS' Timothy didn't want viewers to know until after the show.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married At First Sight's Timothy Smith has disclosed a criminal past that he is "not proud of".

Appearing on A Current Affair, Timothy confirmed that he previously spent time in multiple United States super-maximum prisons for drug smuggling — a detail he hid from MAFS producers.

Watch: Meet MAFS bride Lucinda. Post continues below.



Video via Nine.

"I was a helicopter pilot in North America that did something really stupid, and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US, and got caught doing it," he said.

"It's something I'm not proud of. I'm definitely not proud of it, but it doesn't define who I am and I'm not the same person I was 17 years ago."

The reality star was first introduced to drug trafficking during a pre-paid helicopter flying lesson in Canada, where he was identified as a natural.

He was responsible for transporting marijuana from Canada to the US, and took part in over 20 drug-smuggling flights, earning $100,000 for each job.