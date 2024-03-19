Everything we know about the upcoming MAFS reunion.

We've made it to the point of Married At First Sight where it should be getting better for the couples — but things only seem to be getting worse.

And with the final vows and the MAFS reunion creeping up, it looks like we will be waiting a little bit longer for the juiciest bits of the season to come as well.

Watch: Married At First Sight trailer. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Married At First Sight season 11 reunion.

Lucinda and Timothy don't return together.

Many have been eagerly waiting and watching to learn about the fate of season favourites Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light. The couple have been in somewhat of a "slow burn" romance since the beginning of the season — and sadly, it looks like the beloved pair don't last.

Paparazzi photos have captured Lucinda and Timothy entering the reunion separately, per Yahoo Lifestyle, and yes we have shed tears.

This means that, while Lucinda and Timothy may still decide to leave the experiment together as a couple at final vows (which were filmed in October 2023), they definitely don't go the distance.