A MAFS bride was missing from the reunion. Now we know why.

Another season of MAFS bites the dust with the two-part reunion spectacular airing over this past Sunday and Monday.

Some couples fought, another made their debut, there was plenty of screaming across the dinner table before our experts had the final word on this year's cast's chaotic behaviour — much fun was had!

But there was one contestant noticeably absent. "No psychic lady! Anyone else missing?" wrote one comment on X.

This is true. The experiment's psychic medium, Madeleine Maxwell, did not appear on either parts of the reunion. Fans will remember Madeline as the bride matched with Ash Galati.

Madeline previously starred on Home and Away and currently cries at the sight of cows.

So where was Madeline? An insider told Yahoo Lifestyle that producers opted not to invite the divisive bride as they believed her "unpredictability" could "derail" the evening.

Madeline proved to be 2024's quirkiest bride. Image: Nine.