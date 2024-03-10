Why we’re obsessed with this woman’s pitch-perfect MAFS roasts on TikTok.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Right now, everyone and their dog is watching and waiting to see how season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia will pan out.

The reality television series features cheating scandals, feuds, relationship breakdowns and some very bad behaviour that, on occasion, gets called out. Essentially, it's all very dramatic and whilst it might bring the masses joy (Read: me. MAFS brings me specifically a lot of joy), sometimes the craziness of the show is a little... staggering.

Watch the trailer for MAFS 2024. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As someone who enjoys laughing at the absolutely ridiculous antics the brides and grooms on Married At First Sight get up to, I've also been tuning into the commentary online. And there's plenty of it. From the hysterical tweets to IG memes and TikTok roasts, it's been arguably the most entertaining season thus far. But one of the highlights has to be watching comedian and radio host Katie Lamb breaking down the most absurd moments from the season.

In her hilarious skits, Katie calls out the experts for their bizarre couple pairings and the over-top drama that each bride and groom brings.