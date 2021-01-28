Walkouts and wine-throwing: All the MAFS reunion behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

We are set to watch the most chaotic cast members from the last seven seasons of Married At First Sight Australia and one thing is guaranteed.

Drama. Obviously. Lots of drama.

The two-part Grand Reunion will air on Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1, with insults, tears and maybe a thrown fruit bowl or two.

Watch: The latest trailer for the MAFS 2021 reunion. Post continues below video.

Plus, to remind us that the show has actually had *checks notes*... THREE success stories, some of the remaining couples will join in to show the rest of the cast exactly what the MAFS' 6.66 per cent success rate looks like.

It is going to be THE WORST and we can't wait.

Because we're impatient, we've done some digging and rounded up all the gossip and behind-the-scenes info we could find.

Enjoy.

The 'shocking' insults.

The Daily Mail has got its hands on a number of insults thrown at other contestants by season five's Nasser Sultan.

We have no idea how they managed to get such insider knowledge... but according to Nasser its 'inside source', he described Martha Kalifatidis as a 'Kmart Kim Kardashian' and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli as 'her doormat'.

He also referred to several of his co-stars as 'plebs' and 'seat-fillers', apparently.

Another participant apparently tells Martha to "take a social media course" because "no one cares about seeing her in a bath", which seems... like something only someone who looked through all of Martha's photos of herself in the bath would say.

Meanwhile, Tracey Jewel told So Dramatic! Nasser was a "narcissist" who "roasted everyone" during the reunion.

There's another wine-throwing incident.

I think Channel Nine write 'must throw wine' into the MAFS contracts, so this makes sense.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule clash... a lot.

Jess supposedly brings up Cyrell's partner, former Love Island star Eden Dally, which leads to a very heated discussion and some wine-slinging (and perhaps a full jug too) that led to producers intervening.

This was confirmed by - surprise, surprise! - Nasser.

"Cyrell confronted her and it got heated, and she threw white wine all over her, in her face. It wasn’t even like on her shirt, it was in her face," he told host Megan Pustetto.

"I felt sorry for [Jess]. I really did."

Tracey told Pustetto it was scary to watch.