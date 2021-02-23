To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Tonight on Married At First Sight we got to know the one, the only, Coco.

And it seems that this bride has managed to completely divide the nation.

Some absolutely adored her larger-than-life personality, extreme volume levels and excessive use of one-liners and others... well... not so much.

So, let's capture a moment in time where our country legitimately split in two over whether they love or hate this random woman we've just met who has decided to marry a random on national television...

... Because that feels like a super important thing to do.