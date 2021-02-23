A former cop and married for six months: Everything we know about MAFS bride Coco.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



Goodness.

We're already one episode into the dumpster fire that is Married At First Sight and there's already drama brewing between two of the contestants.

In case you missed it, Coco Stedman and Samantha Jayne Harvey didn't exactly get off to the best start on last night's episode.

It all started when Sam explained that she was previously in a ten-year relationship with her ex, who was sixteen years her older than her.

"How old were you when you got with him?" Coco asked Sam at the hens' night.

"I was 17" Sam replied.

"17 and 33? Mate, call the judge! I'm sorry, that's a bit red hot, isn't it?" said Coco. "Can we get a check on that?"

Sam was understandably not too happy about Coco calling out the father of her two children but the pair later patched things up during a very awkward conversation in front of the group.

Watch the latest trailer for the new season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine. Now, Coco is set to walk down the aisle in tonight's episode. And we're honestly way too excited to see who she gets paired up with. But before the fake nuptials begin, we decided to round up everything we know about last night's most talked about MAFS bride. Here's what you need to know.

Coco's life before MAFS.

Before signing up to be fake married on national TV, Coco was once a cop with the NSW Police Force.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old was in the force for six years before she decided to leave and pursue her dreams of working in the fitness industry.

She now owns KX Pilates Miranda in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, which celebrated its second birthday in May last year.

"Happy 2nd birthday to my baby and the love of my life; KX Miranda! What a wild journey," Coco wrote on Instagram.