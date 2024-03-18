Your favourite couple on MAFS isn't who you should be rooting for.

Ask anyone their favourite couple on MAFS this year, you'll likely get one answer.
In a sea of dull and problematic couples, one pairing has risen to the top. This is Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith's show — we're just here for the ride.
Somehow Lucinda's optimistic, eccentric personality and Timothy's snarky, cynical outlook have come together in perfect harmony, forming quite the delightful dynamic to watch.
And everyone is obsessed.
Me watching Lucinda and Timothy bantering ❤️ #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/990ldhPqVk— 𝓛𝓮𝓪𝓱 (@LeahJayK) March 13, 2024
Timothy and Lucinda being chaotic and this is the most fun we’ve had during this experiment #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/KlWVzxDiNv— Ira Snave (@BravoBuds01) March 13, 2024