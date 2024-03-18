Your favourite couple on MAFS isn't who you should be rooting for.

This isn't the first time we've pinned all our hopes and dreams on a couple who didn't survive. On the 2022 season, viewers adored Jack Millar and Domenica Calarco despite their frequent feuds and vastly different communication styles. The couple split before the reunion even aired.

Conversely, it's the couples portrayed as the show's most dysfunctional that have often proven to be the most enduring.

In 2021, no couple was portrayed in a worse light than Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven. Despite this, they're one of only six couples created in the experiment to go the distance.

Another of the experiment's most long-lasting matches, M﻿artha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, were also not displayed in a positive light on their season. Martha was portrayed as high-maintenance, with the two presented as having competing lifestyles. Since the experiment ended, Martha and Michael have gone from strength to strength, and welcomed their first baby together, Lucius, on February 27, 2023.

Whether we like it (or them) or not, this season's most problematic couple, Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, also look set to be one of this season's few couples to remain together. If the rumours are true, leaked photos suggest their relationship is currently thriving.

I'm not encouraging people to root for a man who calls women dogs and men whales, because yuck. But it's worth considering that the couples getting the most 'likeable' edits this season — Lucinda and Timothy, along with Cassandra Allen and Tristan Black (who left the show on March 17), and Lauren Dunn and Jono McCullough — are the ones who haven't seemed to forge a particularly strong connection beyond friendship.