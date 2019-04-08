"It just went to sh*t." Married at First Sight's Heidi and Mike on their decision to split.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

Well, well, well.

It turns out all our suspicions were right all along.

After an incredibly tumultuous relationship, Married At First Sight’s Mike and Heidi have finally announced their split.

During last night’s reunion episode, the couple confirmed their split as they each entered the dinner party on their own.

“Coming into the night as a single man wasn’t what I wanted or expected,” Mike admitted on the show.

Although the couple moved to the Gold Coast together after their final vows, things quickly went downhill between them.

“We got to the end, we did the final vows and we told each other that we loved each other,” Heidi told the producers.

“I moved everything to the Gold Coast and then it just went to sh*t. It was great for like two days and then it just went to sh*t and then I haven’t spoken to him since.”

Now, speaking to 9Honey, Mike has shared why the pair decided to split.

“We split about three weeks after she moved in with me,” Mike told the publication.

“I imagined that the freedom and independence we both lacked in the experiment would make our lives easier,” he continued.