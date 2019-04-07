Search
Australia reacts to the most intense MAFS trash fight in the history of reality TV.

IT’S HERE.

The night we’ve all been waiting for.

The MAFS reunion and all the ~drama~ we could possibly dream of.

Cyclone Cyrell returned, Sam shaved, and Lizzie’s facial expressions are still as glorious as ever.

We of course have two huge reasons to celebrate: Heidi has left Mike (rejoice!) and like a pot luck barbecue – Martha and Cyrell have arranged to bring the dinner party trash fight.

We thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

(OH – and we’re also stoked about Cam and Jules’ engagement announcement, of course).

…But back to the drama.

It all started when Martha demanded her husband Michael not talk to Cyrell, because that’s how grown ups act at dinner parties in reality TV world ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

But Cyrell does what she wants.

As the wine flowed and more shade was thrown, things got intense, with Martha deciding to tip wine on Cyrell’s head. As you do.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the cast of every McDonald’s ad in Australia having to restrain Cyclone Cyrell (if our bosses are reading this, we need tomorrow off):

