Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, but MAFS’ Cyrell has posted a cryptic message to Nic on her Instagram.



Cyrell has posted a bizarre tribute to her MAFS husband Nic on her Instagram and… we’re all just a bit confused.

The 29-year-old shared a video collage including photos of her and Nic throughout their marriage, accompanied with the caption: “For Nicolodeon. I’ll always want you to be happy. Even if this means you find happiness without me. #forgivebutdontforget#mydiamonddemons”.

The video was accompanied with the song Happier by Marshmello, featuring the lyrics, “Then only for a minute I want to change my mind, ’cause this just don’t feel right to me, I want to raise your spirits, I want to see you smile but know that means I’ll have to leave.”

Nic responded with a very amiable comment, writing “Awwwwww. This is so beautiful! I love it… I’m so happy we can be friends. This was such a huge experience that we shared and I am so grateful it was with you. Thanks for all the memories so far!”

So Cyrell is ‘forgiving but not forgetting’ and Nic is… happy about that.

Right. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Martha Stewart and Snoop just recreated an iconic Titanic scene and we have so many questions.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg just recreated the ~romantic~ scene in Titanic and precisely nobody asked for this.

It’s part of a trailer for their VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, and… we have questions.