Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Did Cam dump a long term girlfriend before going on MAFS? An investigation.

A very important MAFS rumour is here and everyone silence please.

We all know that Jules and Cam were the literal diamond in the rough, world of social-experiment-turned-cheating-cesspool, Married at First Sight, but apparently not everything is as it seems.

Friends of a Manly-based woman named Tina Ciccio, claim she was Cam’s longtime girlfriend before he (again, apparently) dumped her the week before getting married on the show to his now fiance, Jules.

According to sources from the Daily Mail, Ciccio was overseas when Cam was approached for the show in August, 2018, the month before filming began and only realised Cam’s reasons for leaving when she saw his face in the show’s promo after they had broken up.

Similar allegations have also been made by Now to Love, after a woman left a similarly scathing comment on a Women's Day Instagram post.

"Together with a girl for four years. Attended my wedding with her. Applied for MAFS while still in a relationship. Got accepted and left the girl to be part of the show. Grub #Hungryforfame," wrote Instagram user @mishdaher.

Daily Mail also have screenshots of Cam liking photos on Ciccio's Instagram profile dating back to August, however it seems like her profile has since been deleted.

Despite this, Cam has fervently denied these rumours, which he told the Daily Mail were "fabricated and categorically untrue".

"I was single when I entered the experiment," he said, however he did not comment on his alleged breakup.

Curious and curiouser...

