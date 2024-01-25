The cast of MAFS 2023, one year on.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Another season of Married At First Sight is about to begin, with the show's 11th season kicking off on January 29.

But before we meet a dozen or so new faux-married couples, how about a walk down memory lane?

Last year's season 10 gave us many dramatic moments, people to root behind (and villains to root against), and even a genuinely wholesome couple at the end.

It's been a year since we met them, so, what have the cast of Married At First Sight season 10 been up to since? We found out.

Lyndall Grace.

Following MAFS, Lyndall had a brief fling with co-star Josh White.

"It was after reunion, we'd just finished filming and I think there was 11 or 12 of us that went out for dinner after publicity. We just went to a club and got really drunk, and there was a nice man who showed me some affection for the first time in months and I got a little bit carried away," she told the Back to Reality podcast in August 2023.

But that's old news: she is now dating Jordan Litchfield, who she told Punkee she met on Tinder.

Lyndall still lives in Perth and also regularly shares content aiming to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

Cameron Woods.

Cam still works remotely throughout the Northern Territory and has been dating his partner Cheyanne Day since MAFS aired last year.