Melissa spoke openly about her love of sex on MAFS. Then two men turned up to her work.

Business woman and mum Melissa Sheppard was hoping to be matched with a 'loving divorced dad' on this season of Married At First Sight.
But as loyal MAFS viewers know, not only have her hopes of a successful relationship with Josh faded, Melissa has also been the subject of online abuse that has spilled over into her real life.
"Two men have been to my place of work to find me," Melissa tells Mamamia.
Watch: The trailer for MAFS 2023. Post continues below.
"One man asked my colleagues if the 'freak in the sheets' was in. When she said 'no' and then asked what he wanted, he just said, 'Well if she's after a good f**k, I can give it to her.' My colleague asked him to leave and I reported it.
