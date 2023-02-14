Melissa spoke openly about her love of sex on MAFS. Then two men turned up to her work.

"It shocked me because no one has ever said anything like that towards me before. I know they were going from what they saw on MAFS, but that's not who I am. I wanted sex with my husband, yes, but not with multiple random men. It was scary."

Melissa admits that while she said and did all the things the public have seen on this season of MAFS, some context is missing and some scenes have been aired in a different order to how they happened in real life.

She says that her confident approach to her sexuality is also only part of who she is.

"The MAFS team knew who I was and what I wanted in a relationship, and also that I didn't want to be anyone but myself. Yes I am confident, and I am a huge advocate for women and men owning their sexuality.

"But I am also many other things: I am a daughter, a mother, and a friend. And my relationship with Josh was so much more than what the audience sees."

She says there is a lot that goes on that the audience doesn't see that might help them understand her on-screen portrayal.

"Multiple times each day while filming, someone would ask me if Josh and I had been intimate. I was always honest and open with my response and I realised when talking to the other women on the show - who were also being asked that same question - that perhaps I was a little too open and honest!

"The 'freak in the sheets' comment came about when a producer asked me if I was 'vanilla or a freak in the sheets' in the bedroom and I replied that I was a 'freak in the sheets'! I said it, but there was context there with that very particular question that the viewers at home are not privy to.

"The same thing happened with the 'Thor's hammer' comment. I was asked a question which I answered. What was I supposed to say? 'No, I would prefer a micro penis?'"

"It was just for fun and that also came at the end of my speech where I had said many other lovely things which were not shown."