A cheating scandal and living with Jessika Power: Everything we know about MAFS' Cameron.

We're only the second week into Married At First Sight and there's already a rumoured cheating scandal on our hands.

Are we surprised? Absolutely not. Are we still shamelessly invested? Yes, yes we are.

This time around, the cheating scandal is rumoured to involve the 32-year-old crane operator Cameron Dunne and 30-year-old pilates studio owner Coco Stedman.

Those who have been following the show will know that Cameron has been matched with bride Samantha Harvey. And things started off pretty great between the pair... that was until their honeymoon.

Thanks to the good ol' trusty honesty box, Cameron told Sam that she wasn't his type and had no "emotional connection" to her, despite sleeping with her the night before.

Now, it appears Cameron is interested in a very different bride.

"I mean I would have been happy to be matched with you," Cameron tells Coco in a trailer for tonight's episode.

Ahead of tonight's shenanigans, we decided to round up everything we know about Cameron, including all the cheating rumours and his connection to two past reality TV contestants.