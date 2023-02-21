A 21yo Polish woman is claiming to be Madeleine McCann. She isn't the first person to do so.

Content warning: This post mentions abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

It's been 15 years since the world learnt Madeleine McCann's name.

The three-year-old vanished from her bed while on holiday with her family in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

At the time, the British toddler was sleeping in her family's holiday apartment in Portugal with her twin siblings, while her parents dined at a tapas restaurant with friends in the same apartment complex.

Now, after years of theories and a formal suspect, a Polish woman has come forward claiming to be Madeleine, who would be 19 years old today.

"I think I can be Madeleine," 21-year-old Julia Faustyna, who also goes by the name Julia Wandelt, wrote in a Facebook post last week.

"I have a defect in my eye, in the same eye, the kind of defect Madeleine had. Except that in my case it’s faded more and more every year."

In the post, Julia claimed she is a "victim of a German pedophile", who she does not know the identity of, and suffers from post-traumatic amnesia.

"I don't remember my childhood practically at all, but I do have a few memories," she wrote.

"The earliest of these are vacations... but I completely don't recall my mother being there, for example, or my stepfather, much less my dad."

She also said her family rarely discussed her childhood abuse.

"During the therapy I started to analyse a lot, reflect and ask a lot of uncomfortable questions to my family, until at one point my mother couldn’t stand the barrage of questions and cut me off from therapy beginning in 2021."

Julia has also launched an Instagram page, iammadeleinemccan, where she has pointed out the physical similarities between herself and Madeleine, including a dimple on their cheeks.