Machelle Hobson made millions from her 'perfect' family. The truth was more sinister.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

In 2012, mother of seven, Machelle Hobson posted the first video to her brand new YouTube Channel, Fantastic Adventures.

It was a hit, and the timing was perfect, with family YouTube channels growing in popularity.

In the videos, Hobson's seven adopted children, aged between six and 15, engage in a variety of fun activities, such as nerf battles, superhero role play, and cookie capers. The videos, which always ended with the children asking viewers to like and subscribe, amassed more than 250,000 million views and garnered around 800,000 subscribers.

Video via Mamamia.

According to estimates, the channel likely brought in more than $2.5 million in advertising dollars, with around half going to Hobson.

"We're Fantastic Adventures," the channel description said. "We're a family that's full of unique and special kids! We started making these videos for fun, but fell in love with making them and now do it every week for you guys!"

But the reality was far more sinister than the false utopia projected online.

The dark side of Fantastic Adventures.

In 2015, Hobson's eldest biological daughter made a disturbing allegation, telling police her adoptive sister was being abused by their mother, who forced the children to film videos via cruel methods.