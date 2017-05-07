Three YouTube channels you probably didn't know your kids were watching.

It’s tough keeping track of what kids do during their screen time.

Some parents turn to putting parental locks on certain websites. Some ban the internet all together. Others let their kids figure it out for themselves.

Whatever the chosen method, it’s undeniable having a kid grow up in 2017 means there’s a good chance they’ll be more tech savvy than you are.

We tracked down some kids (asked our own) and the results are in: for better or worse, here are the YouTube channels they told us they’re watching…

Twin Toys

Age bracket it’s popular with: Six to eight years old.

This one is innocent enough.

The Twin Toys channel features six-year-old twins Eli and Liam, who basically… review cool toys.

For a reason unbeknown to me, rather than playing with their own toys kids are a little bit obsessed with watching other kids do so.

“Eli & Liam review all the most awesome toys in the world like Nerf, Play Doh, Angry Birds, Lightning McQueen Cars 2, Monsters University, Monsters Inc, Hot Wheels, Thomas and Friends, LEGO, Mickey Mouse, Batman, Superman, Spiderman & other Toys”, the channel description reads.

If you know what none of those things are, you’re not alone.

The twins mainly review Nerf guns, air-powered toys which shoot soft foam pellets.

The videos are super cute, released once a week, and are written/curated/edited/produced by the twin’s father.

If you’re youngster is watching YouTube, this isn’t a bad channel for them to be on.

Watch one of the 'Twin Toys' videos, in which the boys have a battle with Nerf guns, below.

Buzzfeed Food

Age bracket it’s popular with: eight to 14 years old

If your child is into the Buzzfeed Food YouTube channel, they have great taste (ha).

No but seriously every video these guys produce is G-rated and yummy and interesting and clever.