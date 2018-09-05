On last night’s episode of Australian Survivor: Champions versus Contenders, we were all blindsided by the, well, blindside that saw Lydia Lassila sent home.

The Olympic Arial Skier was a physical threat from day one, but she was also one of the most well-respected players in the game.

Ultimately, it was her ability to push through physical pain (say, clinging to a pole for four hours, just casually) and stay mentally strong that had other contestants like Mat Rogers and Shane Gould convinced she had to go.

But according to Lydia, then most dangerous player in Survivor is still playing the game and has everyone fooled.

“I knew I was a threat, I had that kind of sense, I was a big physical threat but also mentally to be able to cope with these challenges and push through pain,” the 36-year-old told Mamamia.

“They saw that as an ultimate threat, but I don’t see it as that, there are other threats in this game, they don’t have to be physical, they can be real manipulators or game players. The likes of Brian, for example, he’s very dangerous to have around, he’s shifty as.

“He’s waiting for that opportunity to make a move, he’s going to flip for sure, there’s no doubt about it, that’s the kind of person he is and he’s waiting. It’s crazy to me that those boys over at champions haven’t seen that yet, that no one has.”