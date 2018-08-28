According to Survivor's Jackie, this season's most underrated player might just win.

Survivor fans would’ve seen Jackie Glazier’s elimination from Australian Survivor 2018 Champions vs. Contenders last night coming from way off.

The World Series poker player pretending to be Australia’s fastest female speed cuber played the game hard from day one on the island, rubbing others on the Champions tribe the wrong way.

That said, her love and dedication to the game couldn’t have been questioned – from the moment she broke down into fake tears about having a hard day at the Rubik’s cube office, to the Rubik’s cube necklace worn around her neck, she kept to her game strategy right until the end.

While Survivor is still full of fierce competitors – former rugby league player Mat Rogers, The Commando Steve Willis, The Contender’s Teigen Gasior and Olympic Arial Skier Lydia Lassila, to name a few – Jackie thinks one of the stealthier contestants is staying well under the public’s radar.

“How each of the Champions is being portrayed is accurate… but there’s a lot of things you don’t see on TV,” the 44-year-old from Victoria told Mamamia.

For example, Jackie has fellow Champion tribe mate Sharn Coombes, a 41-year-old criminal barrister from Melbourne, picked as a potential Sole Survivor.

She also thought audiences didn’t really get to see how much eliminated contestant and Army veteran Damien Thomlinson was playing hard behind the scenes.