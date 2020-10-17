21 things you'll feel deep in your soul if you're a sleep-deprived new mum.

When it comes to your baby’s sleep (or lack thereof), we’ve all most likely been on the receiving end of unwarranted advice – am I right? This can be especially grating if you’ve got yourself a notorious non-sleeper.

Most of the time, we know the advice is coming from a loving place. Regardless, pretty much anything will piss us off while in the thick of torturous sleep deprivation.

Here are just a few pieces of not-so-helpful advice I’ve been given, as well as other tragic scenarios that sum up the complete and utter carnage that is the first year of parenthood with no sleep.

Watch: Things mums never hear. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

1. When someone tells you all their retrospective sleep horror stories.

Are you trying to traumatise me?

Image: Giphy