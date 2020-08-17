In 2018, Delta Goodrem woke up from surgery without the ability to control her voice.

In mid-July, Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem shared a single from her sixth album.

In a press release at the time she wrote, "'﻿Paralyzed' is a narrative of when your whole world stops and has to be reset".

While the description alluded to a struggle in Delta's life, it didn't go into detail. Many might have assumed she was talking about her battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of just 18.

But on Sunday night, the 35-year-old shared what she's been living with for the past nearly two years in an emotional and intimate six-minute video on her Instagram.

In October 2018, Delta had surgery to remove her salivary gland, and complications during the operation led to the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

She woke up to find she had lost the ability to control her speech.

In a video taken while still in her hospital bed, Delta told the camera: "I'm taking this as like a rebirth thing. That's what it means. Rebirth....34."

When a nerve is damaged there's no predicting when or if it will recover and Delta started daily speech therapy in an effort to learn how to speak again.

"I don't want to go out. I'm super embarrassed. I'm just over it. I'm trying to stay positive... my livelihood is my sound. Trying to decide whether this is getting any better or not. It doesn't feel like it," she said in one clip from early on in her recovery.

﻿The video included a compilation of Delta learning how to get her brain to talk to her tongue again through a series of vocal exercises, a process she said "gets really tiring".

While in recovery, Delta started writing her sixth album, sharing her experience in her lyrics:

When did I become so numb?

When did I lose myself?

All the words that leave my tongue

Feel like they came from someone else

WATCH: Paralysed by Delta Goodrem. Post continues after video.