Love On The Spectrum is the only Australian dating show that matters right now.

Each and every love story is of equal importance, but unfortunately, they don’t all get their time in the media spotlight.

This is exactly why Love on the Spectrum, the four-part ABC documentary series that tells the stories of young adults on the autism spectrum who are entwined in the worlds of love, dating, and relationships, is so very important.

According to the ABC, most people on the spectrum have the same desire for intimacy and companionship as the rest of the population do.

However, their difficulties in social interaction and communication, which are a key feature of autism, can make finding a partner a more difficult experience.

Love on the Spectrum follows seven single people as they begin dating, many of them for the first time, as well as some couples who are in established long-term relationships as they invite the cameras into their lives to take a close and personal look at their love stories.

Take a look at the trailer for ABC’s Love on the Spectrum, below. Post continues after video.





Each episode of Love on the Spectrum chronicles three different stories and shows the subjects receiving advice from both relationship specialist Jodi Rodgers and Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson, who is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behaviour.

The first episode of Love on the Spectrum introduces the audience to 19-year-old Chloe, who has autism and tells the camera that she has never felt romantic love before, but adds that it is something she does not want to miss out on experiencing.

Chloe, who has had relationships with both guys and girls in the past as she doesn’t see gender as important, is now looking for something deeper. During her segment, she also talks about how being bullied extensively while in school has shaped the person she is today.

During the episode, Chloe is filmed going out on dates with two very different people and possibly finds exactly what she’s been looking for during one of these outings.

Also appearing in this episode is 25-year-old Michael, who has autism and describes himself as a “complete romantic”.