Everything we know about the Love Is Blind cheating scandal, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "This is awkward." Everything we know about the Love Is Blind cheating scandal.

Netflix's wild dating show Love Is Blind may have come to an end last month, but the drama is certainly far from over.

Contestants Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin have recently broken up after Mark was accused of cheating on her in a Reddit post.

In case you need a refresher, Mark originally dated Jessica Batten on the show, who left him at the altar, and later got together with Lauren after production wrapped up.

But over the weekend, one Reddit user posted a thread that said: "My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!"

A few days later, Lauren commented on the thread, adding: "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May… Oh, and by the way, this is LC from Love is Blind."

Lauren went on to explain the pair have now separated.

"Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information! But I definitely just broke it off with Mark, so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

After the accusations came out, Mark's ex-fiancé Jessica also came forward and responded to separate cheating claims against him.

Instagram account Comments By Celebs posted an exchange between Jessica and an Instagram user who claimed, "Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time."