Our farmers are doing it tough.

But… some, it seems, are dealing not only with the ongoing impact of climate change, the aftermath of our worst bushfire season in history and drought, they’re also really keen to find a wife.

And because now seems like the perfect time for city folk to pack up their things and move to the country, Channel Seven is bringing back a reality show that encourages just that.

After four years off air, Farmer Wants A Wife is finally returning this month with original host Natalie Gruzlewski.

While the series was originally delayed due to COVID-19, Seven Network have announced the show will hit our screens on Sunday July, 26.

But it looks like we might be in for a bit of a shock ending, with one of the five farmers apparently set to dump their winner and instead go back to their runner-up. Yep, someone's going to take a page out of the Bachie handbook and pull a full-on Blake Garvey.

An alleged insider shared the spoiler during an interview with Fifi, Fev & Byron last month.

"My friend is on Farmers Wants a Wife. I know that she ends up with the guy. He ends up choosing her at the end - and then he ends up going to the other girl that he didn't choose!" the insider said.

"Such good dirt. Such a good secret! I've never wanted to watch it more!" Fifi responded.

If this sounds all too familiar, it's because former Bachelor Blake Garvey pulled the same stunt in 2014 when he split with Sam Frost to date his third-place contestant Louise Pillidge.

At this stage, the identity of the farmer remains a mystery. But here’s everything we know about the contestants (and their dogs) so far:

Alex, 28, Cunnamulla, QLD.