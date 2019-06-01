Where are they now? The cast of Lost, 15 years after the show first aired.

It’s been 15 years since Lost first graced our screens in 2004 and we all developed a quiet fear of flying.

But after the series finished in May 2010, the cast have gone on to lead vastly different lives.

Here’s what the cast of Lost are doing now, and what they’ve been doing since 2010.

Evangeline Lilly – Kate.

Since starring in Lost, Evangeline Lilly has starred in a string of blockbuster films.

In 2013, the 39-year-old debuted as Tauriel in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and in 2014 she starred in the sequel, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

In 2015, she was given the role of Hope Van Dyne (Wasp) in Ant-Man, a role she returned to in the 2018 and 2019 Marvel films Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to other films since 2010, Lilly has been enjoying a full personal life.

She has been in a relationship with Norman Kali since 2010, and gave birth to their two sons in 2011 and 2015.

In addition to her acting, the actress has written four light-hearted children’s books.

Matthew Fox – Jack.