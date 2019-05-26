Where are they now? The cast of Sweet Valley High, 22 years after the show ended.

Sweet Valley High are three words you might not have heard for a while, but it was the show that captured the heart of every 90s teen.

Based on the books by Francine Pascal, the series followed California twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield as they navigated the complicated situations of their Los Angeles high school.

It's been 22 years since the show ended in 1997 - and twin actresses Brittany and Cynthia Daniel are officially adults.