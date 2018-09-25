The Royals just made history with their first same-sex wedding.

The British Royal family is enjoying a glut of weddings lately. There were the nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, Princess Eugenie’s to come in October and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s early next year.

And over the weekend came another history-making union.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Queen Elizabeth’s third cousin (and Prince Phillip’s second), married his partner James Coyle, in the first same-sex wedding of the extended Royal family.

The couple wed at a country house in Devon, England, on Saturday, three years after they met at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

The ceremony itself was an intimate occasion, with close family and friends in attendance, including Lord Mountbatten’s three daughters, Ella, 22, Alix, 20, and Luli, 16, from his first marriage. Despite their split in 2011, the 55-year-old aristocrat has remained incredibly close to ex-wife, Penny Mountbatten; so much so that she helped plan the occasion and even walked him down the aisle.

“It was the girls’ idea,” Penny told The Daily Mail ahead of the wedding. “It makes me feel quite emotional. I’m really very touched.”

The ceremony was followed by party with 120 guests, at which there were to be no "twee" traditions, the couple said beforehand; no first dance, no cake-cutting, no white doves. Just "lovely food" and "really good music".

"It's a very modern marriage," James, an airline cabin services director, told The Daily Mail. "There was no proposal, just an acceptance of this great love. He cares. I care."

It remains unclear if any of the Royals' inner circle were in attendance for the function.

Prior to the wedding the couple told the publication, that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex - godparents to Lord Ivar and Penny's eldest children - were "really excited" about the marriage, but were unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.