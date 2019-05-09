Chrissy was kissing the love of her life on London Bridge. Moments later, she was killed.

It was a warm summer evening and the sun had just gone down, when Christine Archibald stopped her fiancé spontaneously on London Bridge, grabbed him close and gave him a passionate, romantic kiss.

“I love you,” she told him.

Moments later, she died in her husband-to-be’s arms.

The 30-year-old Canadian social worker, affectionately known as Chrissy, was hit by a van carrying three terrorists. She was dragged by it, and then run over.

Her injuries were so catastrophic she couldn’t be saved.

To keep up to date with the latest news, listen to The Quicky. Post continues after podcast.

“No words can express how I felt. I was desperate and inconsolable. Nothing has ever been the same since,” said Tyler Ferguson at an inquest being held into her death in London, two years later.

“I love and still love Chrissy more than life itself. She was my angel. I can still feel her presence in the moon and know that she is always watching over me,” he said.

The three men went on to kill seven more innocent people, after crashing the van and going on a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market, on June 3, 2017.

The terror and bloodshed they carried out lasted just eight minutes at 10pm at night, before they were shot dead by police.

Two Australians were among those killed, Sara Zelenak, 21, who was stabbed in the neck early on in the attack, and Kirsty Boden, 28, who ran to the aid of victims and was posthumously awarded for her bravery.

The other victims were Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastian Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

The inquest is looking into their last moments, the response of emergency services, and the actions of armed officers during, and in the wake, of the attack.