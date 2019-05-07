The final moments of Sara Zelenek, the Australian killed in the London Bridge terror attack.

Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, was one of eight people murdered in the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.

Two years later, her mother and stepfather are in Britain sitting through an inquest into her death.

The Brisbane au pair had been itching to explore the world, and had only arrived in London three months prior to the day she was killed.

The Quicky looks into the final moments of Sara and fellow Australian Kirsty as told at the inquest. Post continues after podcast.

But despite her brief time in the country, the London Bridge attack that took her life was not Sara’s first experience with terror. It was her third.

She was very nearly at the scene of the Westminster attack in March, and had tickets for Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester in May 2017.

“Keep safe and watch out for these creeps,” her grandmother texted her after the Westminster terror attack. She’d only been in the UK two weeks at that point, and had been at the exact scene of the crime the day before a car ploughed into pedestrians killing six people.

Sara also planned to attend Ariana’s concert two months later, the scene of a second mass terror attack that killed 22 people as they streamed out of the stadium. She didn’t end up going.

But a month later, on June 3, 2017, three terrorists wearing stab proof vests drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before heading on foot into Borough Market where they attacked revellers and diners with hunting knives.

The rampage lasted just over 18 minutes, before the trio were shot dead by police.

Sara was found stabbed in the throat on Borough High Street, the inquest heard her high heels and the wet ground played a part in her not being able to get away quick enough.

Fellow Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, as well as Christine Archibald, 30, James McMullan, 32, Xavier Thomas, 45, Ignacio Echeverria, 39, Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Sebastien Belanger, 36, were also killed. Forty eight others were injured.