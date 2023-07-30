Here’s every winner from the 2023 Logie Awards.

TV WEEK's 'Night of Nights' returned for its 63rd annual show, this time in Sydney.

The Logies, which recognises Australia's TV industry, had everything from a celebrity-filled red carpet to a hilarious opening monologue from host Sam Pang.

But of course, it was the winner's names we were waiting to hear.

So, without further ado, here is the full list of winners from the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 7.30 & Australian Story, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC

WINNER: Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

WINNER: Tony Armstrong, A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong, ABC



Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor

WINNER: Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC