Here’s every winner from the 2023 Logie Awards.

TV WEEK's 'Night of Nights' returned for its 63rd annual show, this time in Sydney. 

The Logies, which recognises Australia's TV industry, had everything from a celebrity-filled red carpet to a hilarious opening monologue from host Sam Pang. 

But of course, it was the winner's names we were waiting to hear. 

So, without further ado, here is the full list of winners from the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards. 

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 7.30 & Australian Story, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC

WINNER: Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

WINNER: Tony Armstrong, A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong, ABC

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor

WINNER: Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC

James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network

Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, The Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress

WINNER: Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network

Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix

Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network

Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

WINNER: Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

WINNER: Home and Away, Seven Network

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Savage River, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network

Image: Instagram @tvweekmag.

Most Popular Entertainment Program

WINNER: Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10

AGT, Seven Network

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LegoMasters Australia, 9Network

The Voice, Seven Network

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

WINNER: Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Most Popular Comedy Program

WINNER: Have You Been Paying Attention? Network 10

Fisk Series 2, ABC

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

Wellmania, Netflix

Most Popular Reality Program

WINNER: MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

The Block, 9Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

WINNER: Travel Guides, 9Network

A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC

Back Roads, ABC

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Plus, here are the 'Most Outstanding' awards, which are industry-voted:

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

WINNER:Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC

Tim Minchin, Upright, FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress

WINNER: Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Claudia Jessie, Bali 2002, Stan

Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan

Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Milly Alcock, Upright, FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

WINNERThomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan

Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS

Image: Instagram @tvweekmag.

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

WINNER: Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS

Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network

Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Black Snow, Stan

Five Bedrooms, Paramount+

In Our Blood, ABC

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Significant Others, ABC

WINNERThe Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

WINNER: The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

WINNER: Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Fisk S2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Summer Love, ABC

Taskmaster, Network 10

Image: Instagram @tvweekmag.

Most Outstanding Reality Program

WINNER: Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

WINNER: Foreign Correspondent - Saving the Children, ABC

7NEWS - Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network

A Current Affair - Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent - Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC

Four Corners - Do No Harm, ABC

Four Corners - How Many More, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

WINNER: State of Origin, 9Network  

2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network

2023 Australian Open, 9Network 

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Barrumbi Kids, SBS

Bluey, ABC

Surviving Summer, Netflix

Turn Up The Volume, ABC

Ultimate Classroom, Network 10

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

WINNER: The Australian Wars, SBS

Alone Australia, SBS

Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

Revealed: Trafficked, Stan

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network 10

Feature Image: Instagram @tvweekmag.

