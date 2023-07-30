Here’s every winner from the 2023 Logie Awards.

TV WEEK's 'Night of Nights' returned for its 63rd annual show, this time in Sydney.
The Logies, which recognises Australia's TV industry, had everything from a celebrity-filled red carpet to a hilarious opening monologue from host Sam Pang.
But of course, it was the winner's names we were waiting to hear.
So, without further ado, here is the full list of winners from the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Leigh Sales, 7.30 & Australian Story, ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC
WINNER: Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
WINNER: Tony Armstrong, A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor
WINNER: Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC