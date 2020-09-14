Locky was apparently seeing a girl minutes before entering The Bachelor mansion, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. So, Locky was apparently seeing a girl minutes before entering The Bachelor mansion... and she has receipts.

Oh. It looks like Locky Gilbert may have some explaining to do.

According to Charlie Octavia, the 30-year-old Survivor star was seeing her right up until he appeared on The Bachelor.

"To be as intimate as we were, then see Locky on TV trying to win the hearts of so many other women was surreal," she told Woman's Day.

"Locky used to tell me he loved me all the time, but I'm glad I didn't fall for him before I found out who he really was."

Apparently Locky told Charlie he was going on the show while lying in bed together, only one month before filming started.

"He asked me if I'd ever go on a reality show," she told the publication.

"Then he said, 'Yeah of course... you know I'm the Bachelor this year!' I thought he was joking, but he looked me in the eye and promised me it was true.

"I didn't know what to say. I could feel myself choking up so I got up to leave.

"After seeing how upset I was he pulled me towards him, said sorry and promised it was all a joke. Then he blamed Survivor for making him such a good liar!"