From Prince Harry to Mila Kunis: Just 10 stars who ended up marrying their celebrity crush.

We all have a celebrity crush (or five).

And we can only dream about the chance of someday dating or even marrying them.

But for a small bunch of stars, that dream became a reality.

From Prince Harry to Mila Kunis, here are 10 stars who ended up marrying their celebrity crush.

But first, here's what celebrities got up to in isolation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

Image: Getty.

In 2009, Hailey Baldwin's dad Stephen Baldwin introduced her to Justin Bieber. She was 12 years old.

Two years later, she was photographed with him at the premiere for his movie Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. And then posted various tweets about the singer.

"OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP," Baldwin wrote.