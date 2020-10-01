Maddy from The Bachelor says Irena and Locky's relationship is doomed, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Maddy from The Bachelor says Irena and Locky's relationship is doomed.

It's been one week since Locky and Irena professed their love for one another on national television and already, people don't think they will last.

When appearing on Hit Hobart's Jimmy & Nath on Thursday, ex-contestant Maddy Carver admitted that although she can see them together for a short period of time, she "can't see them getting married".

Then she explained why.

"Locky had all these girls' attention inside the mansion," Maddy told the radio hosts.

"It would be really hard to go back to life just having one girl, don't you think?" she asked.

But despite her predictions for the new couple's future, she had some positives to say about nurse Irena.

"I honestly don't think Irena has a bad bone in her body," Maddy said.

"She was the mother of the house. She was the one that was cleaning, she was the one that was cooking.

"The nights that some people didn't feel well she'd be 'nurse Irena' and she'd get out her medical kit... giving people Panadol if they needed it."

Hmm, she might be backpedalling but it's sweet nonetheless.

