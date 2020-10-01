Mariah Carey was 18 when she met Tommy Mottola. For 10 years, he controlled her life.

In the public domain, Mariah Carey has had a certain fairy-tale glow to her life. The singer come complete with diamond tiaras, hovering courtiers and mind-boggling wealth.

But as she details in her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she has often shielded the truth of her traumas from her fans.

Her new book details her experiences of growing up in a household of domestic violence and the racism she has encountered throughout her life.

But she also goes into detail about her first marriage to Tommy Mottola, a man 20 years her senior.

In 1988, when Carey was a wide-eyed 18-year-old with big dreams, her unnamed demo tape was slipped to Mottola, who was then the head of Columbia Records, at a party.

In his memoir, Hitmaker: The Man and His Music, Mottola recalls hearing her voice for the first time on his way home.

"An unbelievable energy was running through me," he reflected. "Turn the car around! That may be the best voice you've ever heard in your life!"

As the story goes, he spent weeks trying to track her down.

Upon meeting the then-teenager, Mottola says they were "flirtatious from the moment [he] set eyes on her". This was controversial, not just because of their age difference, but also because the music executive was married and had two children.

In 1990, Mottola signed Carey to a music contract and announced his divorce to his then-wife of 19 years, Lisa Clark.

Marriah Carey at the Grammys in 1991. Image: Getty.