We need to talk about all the drama that's gone down since The Bachelor finale.

Although many of us thought (hoped) that all The Bachelor drama would be over once the finale ended, we were mistaken.

Since Locky Gilbert broke up with Bella Varelis and proclaimed his love for Irena Srbinovska on live television, plenty of drama has gone down.

As the contestants are no longer tied to any rules, they are free to share and say anything about the show and the people that appeared on it with them. And thank god for that.

From an angry text through to a potential Bachelorette, here is everything that's gone down since The Bachelor ended.

An angry text.

After we watched Locky Gilbert's controversial breakup with Bella Varelis, we assumed that would be the end of their communication.

But when she appeared on Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne's podcast Life Uncut, Bella explained that she sent him a "pretty angry" message via text.