Lockdown hair rehab: Exactly how to care for your iso-locks, according to expert hairdressers.

Look, there's no denying that most of us are in need of some serious at-home hair rehab.

With lockdowns across multiple states, salons shut and hairdressers not allowed to operate at all, our poor locks have seen better days.

So, we turned to the pros. Speaking to David Connelly, hair colourist and owner of David Connelly Darlinghurst, and Anthony Nader, stylist and founder of Raw Salon, we learned exactly how to care for our hair during lockdown, what products to reach for and things we should steer clear of.

Here's what they shared.

How often should we really wash our hair during lockdown?

When out of lockdown, many of us wash our hair fairly often to keep it looking fresh in between attending the office, going to the gym and seeing friends. According to David and Anthony, that's completely unnecessary while at home.

"[Wash it] as little as possible," David said. "Allow the natural oils to build up and minimise the amount of mechanical heat damage."

"No one is going to judge you when you're on your Zoom meetings," Anthony agreed. "I'd only recommend you shampoo once a week... twice maximum."

What about freshening it up after our daily exercise without having to wash it?

"Dry shampoo is your absolute saviour," Anthony said.

"After your workout, spray on the root area (approximately 10 centimetres from the scalp) where you want any excess natural oils soaked up and then massage it in and style your hair as you wish.

"The best part about using a dry shampoo is that extra added volume you’re going to get as well. I recommend one from Oribe."

