'Life is much easier.' For mum-of-two Stephanie, lockdown has been a reprieve from chronic pain.

As many people in New South Wales look forward to increased freedoms from next week, there are others who would prefer to stay home.

Author and mum-of-two, Stephanie Thompson, feels increasingly anxious knowing that life is about to get a lot busier. Stephanie experienced a traumatic childbirth injury in 2015 that changed her body and her life forever.

"Before we went into lockdown in July 2021, I planned my life to the letter," Stephanie told Mamamia.

"I have a pelvic organ prolapse (POP) which means that from the moment I wake up, I have about two hours pain-free before the prolapse slips down.

"During those two hours, I usually try to do as much as I can for the household. That means preparing dinner, getting myself and the kids ready and doing the round trip required for school and pre-school drop offs."

After her busy morning, the former triathlete and teacher returns home exhausted, taking time to rest before she can contemplate working.

"The pain of the prolapse is so bad that I have to lie down, or at least sit down for the day before I can find the energy to go and collect the kids by 3pm.

"By the time we return from pickup, the kids need afternoon tea and I supervise until my husband Tom gets home from work just after 5.30pm.

"On weekends or days where I have to add in other plans like school carnivals or birthday parties, then I need Tom to help me. I can’t physically do it without support and while Tom’s work in IT is flexible, it does put a lot of pressure on him.

"A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is to live with an invisible disability like POP."