The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 26.

"I am really bad." COVID-19 patients' plea from Sydney hospital beds.

Three COVID-19 patients in Sydney’s Concord Hospital have described the physical and mental toll of being sick with the virus in an emotional video released by Sydney Local Health District.

Single mum Romona, a 30-year-old pharmacy worker from Greenacre in the city's southwest has two children and contracted the virus from someone who didn't want to get a vaccination.

"All I can think of are my children that I haven't seen in a very long time. I haven't been working. I'm a single mum. It's not easy," she said through tears.

Watch the full video here.

COVID-19 patients in an inner-west Sydney hospital have described the toll of the virus’ severe symptoms and being separated from ill family members, urging their local community to come forward for vaccination | @marywardy https://t.co/FcEd8axN9b — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) August 25, 2021

"It takes a toll on you physically and mentally this virus. I've had two kids. I've had a major operation. I've never had to recover or push myself to try to recover mentally this much. It's been crazy," she said.

Osama, a 35-year-old tradie from Lakemba, has been in hospital for more than a week and said at its worst he felt "close to death". His wife has been in ICU and his children are in Westmead Hospital - all with COVID-19.

"Something had taken the lungs and it was harsh. There was fever, there were headaches. A combination of things you don't want to experience," he said.

Construction Worker Fawaz, 50, from Putney has six children and a wife. All have COVID, and one of his daughters is also in hospital.

“I don't know how I caught this virus and I'm not doing too well at the moment," he said, lying facedown on his hospital bed.