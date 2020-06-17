A model and a future tennis star: Inside Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's family life.

During his 18-year career of professional tennis, Lleyton Hewitt won 30 career titles earning him a spot in Aussie hearts as one of our most loved sportsmen.

Being in the spotlight for so long, the public often saw the two-time Grand Slam champion with his children, Mia, Cruz and Ava Hewitt, who he shares with wife Bec Hewitt.

Former Home and Away star Bec and Lleyton met at a charity tennis tournament in 1999. Talking to Stellar Magazine in 2018, Bec recalled the beginning of her relationship with the tennis star.

“It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” she said.

The couple moved to the Bahamas for seven years for Lleyton’s work, however they have since returned to their Melbourne home.