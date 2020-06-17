Search
kids

A model and a future tennis star: Inside Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's family life.

During his 18-year career of professional tennis, Lleyton Hewitt won 30 career titles earning him a spot in Aussie hearts as one of our most loved sportsmen.

Being in the spotlight for so long, the public often saw the two-time Grand Slam champion with his children, Mia, Cruz and Ava Hewitt, who he shares with wife Bec Hewitt.

Former Home and Away star Bec and Lleyton met at a charity tennis tournament in 1999. Talking to Stellar Magazine in 2018, Bec recalled the beginning of her relationship with the tennis star.

“It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” she said.

The couple moved to the Bahamas for seven years for Lleyton’s work, however they have since returned to their Melbourne home. 




View this post on Instagram


 

Newcombe Medal 2017

A post shared by  Bec Hewitt (@bechewitt23) on

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Great night! Congrats Sam & Britt. It was fantastic celebrating your special day! ???? @samgrothtennis @brittanyboys

A post shared by  Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt89) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

That's Incredible
ADVERTISEMENT


Since Lleyton retired from singles tennis, we haven’t seen their kids on our screens for a while. Remember when the tennis star would bring his kids onto the court, making for some adorable moments?

lleyton hewitts kids
Lleyton Hewitt with his daughter Mia in 2008. Image via Getty.
hewitt kids
Lleyton Hewitt with his son Cruz in 2011. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
hewitt kids
Hewitt with Cruz and Ava in 2013. Image via Getty.

Now, in 2020, the kids are grown up and all seem to have emerging passions. Here's what they look like now:

Mia Hewitt, 14

Mia Hewitt appears to be interested in modelling, with her mum often posting head shots of her daughter to her Instagram.

Celebrating her 14th birthday, Lleyton shared a photo of Mia taking a selfie. Unlike the other two Hewitt children, Mia is the only one to have her Instagram on private.

 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt89) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Bec also posted for their daughter's 14th birthday, asking "Where did the time go?


In July 2019, Bec posted these photos from Paris Fashion Week.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

@dior Thank you for the most magical two days!! So inspired! #dior #fashion #paris #hautecouture #30montaigne

A post shared by  Bec Hewitt (@bechewitt23) on

ADVERTISEMENT


 




View this post on Instagram


 

@dior ???????????? #miarebecca

A post shared by  Bec Hewitt (@bechewitt23) on


Cruz Hewitt, 11

Cruz Hewitt is keen on playing tennis, frequently posting photos of himself playing the sport on Instagram, where he has over 11,000 followers.

He even recently practised with former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. 

Cruz can also often be seen in professional tennis player Alex De Minaur's box with his dad, who is the young Aussie's mentor.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Happy B’day to my best mate @cruzhewitt Can’t believe you’re 1️⃣1️⃣ now! #Dooza ????

A post shared by  Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt89) on

ADVERTISEMENT


 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt89) on


 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt89) on

ADVERTISEMENT


 




View this post on Instagram


 

Lucky enough to hit some next to one of the greats @rafaelnadal #Vamos #BrisbaneInternational

A post shared by  Cruz Hewitt ???????? (@cruzhewitt) on


 




View this post on Instagram


 

Soaking it all up with my big brother of tennis @alexdeminaur #NewkMedalist2018 #WellDoneChamp ????

A post shared by  Cruz Hewitt ???????? (@cruzhewitt) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Ava Hewitt, 9

Their youngest child Ava, nine, is an avid dancer and is more flexible than seems normal, but hey this is a family of extreme athleticism. According to her Instagram bio, Ava has also moved into TV, film and modelling, so I guess what we're saying is, watch this face.

She also has over 6,500 followers on Instagram AND she met Romeo Beckham (AKA the son of Victoria and David Beckham) at Wimbledon last year... Go figure.

 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Ava Hewitt (@avasydneyofficial) on


 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Ava Hewitt (@avasydneyofficial) on

ADVERTISEMENT


 




View this post on Instagram


 

Welcome to my official Instagram page!!! ????

A post shared by  Ava Hewitt (@avasydneyofficial) on


 




View this post on Instagram


 

Victorian Championships 2018 #gymnastics #avasydney #ash

A post shared by  Ava Hewitt (@avasydneyofficial) on

ADVERTISEMENT


 




View this post on Instagram


 

Easy right? ???????????? @avasydneyofficial #ash

A post shared by  Bec Hewitt (@bechewitt23) on


All the kids have evidently grown up a lot, but we'll never forget their utterly adorable moments with their dad on court.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout