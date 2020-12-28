"I’m feeling a bit sick about this." Just 6 times live TV went horribly, horribly wrong.

Live television is not for the faint of heart.

Tonnes of cameras, lights, producers, directors, cast mates, awards to announce, teleprompters, ear pieces. There’s a LOT going on. So it’s no surprise quite a few epic fails have been captured on film.

And because it’s been a dark year, we’ve definitely found solace in re-watching some of the most memorable stuff-ups as a gentle reminder that things always go wrong, no matter how famous you may be.

So here are our top six picks for times things went horribly, horribly wrong on live TV.

Australia’s Next Top Model: The wrong winner.

In a clip that went global but stung particularly sharply in the hearts of all Aussies, was the fateful f**k up of Australia’s Next Top Model.

The 2010 series (yes, it was 10 years ago. Permission to feel ancient, granted) saw the finalists Kelsey Martinovich and Amanda Ware fighting for the top spot. During the live finale, host Sarah Murdoch announces Kelsey as the champion and much celebrations ensue - including a victory speech from the newly crowned winner, Kelsey.

But then this happens...

That fateful moment when Sarah says, “I don’t know what to say right now. I’m feeling a bit sick about this”.

AREN’T WE ALL, SARAH.

“No. I’m so sorry about this. Oh my god. I don’t know what to say. This is a complete accident. I’m so sorry, it’s Amanda. It was fed to me wrong.”

And at that moment, all of our hearts felt directly through our arses.

If you want that hideous sinking feeling again, you can relive the moment right here:

And if you’re wondering what happened after that monumental stuff up, Foxtel decided to gift Kelsey a consolation prize of $25,000 and a free trip to the USA. Which, to be honest, is the least they could do after ridiculing her live on national television.

The Oscars: The wrong winner.

The two presenters had a bit of a fumble before announcing that the winner of the Academy Award was La La Land - which wasn’t a huge stretch as it had been nominated for this category and already won six other Oscars that night.

So the cast and crew kissed, hugged, cheered and made their way up to the stage. The directory started his thank you speech, shouting out the production company and giving a heartfelt vote of thanks to his wife who was watching proudly in the audience.

Everyone behind him has their sparkly Oscars in their hands, but it’s only when the mic is passed on to another member of the team that things get a little… shifty.