'Our beloved Rowan was taken from us.' The Lismore toddler's mum has spoken after his death.

The mother of the two-year-old boy killed by his father in Lismore over the weekend has released a statement, saying her son's life was ended by "an evil and cowardly act of violence".

"Our family is facing incomprehensible grief. Our beloved Rowan was taken from us in the most unfathomable way," Sophie Roome and her family said in a statement, per the ABC.

"Rowan’s life was ended by an evil and cowardly act of violence, perpetrated by a person he should have been able to trust the most.

"There are no possible excuses for this hurt, and no end to the pain it has caused."

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old James Harrison and his two-year-old son, Rowan, in East Lismore on Sunday.

Per The Daily Telegraph, Harrison was subject to an apprehended violence order, taken out to protect the child's mother, Dr Sophie Roome, an intensive care specialist who was working at Lismore Base Hospital when her child was killed.

Dr Roome contacted police when her son was not handed back at the agreed time. Rowan was due to be returned at 4.30pm and the mother called police about an hour later.

Officers discovered the two bodies in a rented house in College St at about 9.45pm.

Police officers said they went immediately to the College St address when Dr Roome phoned, but no one answered. They canvassed the area and returned to the station to make further enquiries before returning to the address and forcing entry.

