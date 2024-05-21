A man and a 2-year-old have been found dead in a Lismore home. Police suspect it was a murder-suicide.

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

A man with a history of domestic violence allegedly killed his young son in what police have described as a "tragedy" during a scheduled access visit. The son was just two years old.

The 38-year-old man and young boy were found dead in East Lismore in NSW on Sunday, the case being treated as a murder-suicide.

Authorities believe the man was on an access visit with his child, with the mother contacting police when he did not hand the son back over. The son was due to be returned at 4.30pm and the mother called police about an hour later.

Officers discovered the two bodies in a house about 9.45pm.

Watch: Police provide an updated following the suspected murder-suicide in Lismore. Post continues below.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell said: "A more tragic event you wouldn't come across … it's very sad and that's a matter now being investigated and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Deputy Commissioner Thurtell added that the man was known to police for previous domestic-violence matters but there had been no "significant issues" in the past.

Emma Siegel, from the Lismore Women's Health Centre, told Sydney Morning Herald the suspected murder-suicide has left "the community paralysed".

"Our hearts go out to the woman who has to go to bed tonight knowing that she will never be able to hug her little one," she said.