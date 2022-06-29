$16 million in debt and a generational 'curse': The Presley family's complicated legacy.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

For over 60 years, we have been listening to the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

And over that time, we've poured over the details of his rise to fame, his marriage to Priscilla, and his shock death back in 1977.

But something that's also made headlines has been his family's complicated legacy.

And as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century, Elvis has quite the backstory from a rough childhood, a dad who went to prison, and the manipulation he faced at the hands of Colonel Parker.

Even following his death, the struggles continued for Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley and her own children.

Tragedy marked the Elvis family from the very beginning.

Elvis was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi. His identical twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley, was delivered 35 minutes before him, stillborn.

Years later, his mother Gladys miscarried another child. Growing up, the Presleys required help from neighbours and the government for assistance with food, and in 1938, they lost their home during which time Elvis' father Vernon Presley was jailed for altering a cheque. Some years later, Vernon was released from prison.

They were a close family, however, with Elvis later saying: "My mama never let me out of her sight. I couldn't go down to the creek with the other kids."

By 1958 and with a major fanbase, Elvis was drafted into the US Army and in early August that same year, he was granted emergency leave to visit his mother, who had been diagnosed with hepatitis and was rapidly declining, as well as having a serious drinking problem.