Lindsay Lohan said she is ‘very hurt’ by a reference in the new Mean Girls film.

Check in on your friends because it has been a big week for millennials after the Mean Girls musical movie landed.

A sweeping range of emotions, from nostalgia to joy to sheer depression over the fact we’re old enough for a Mean Girls reboot, has made this movie release all anyone can talk about.

While the new Mean Girls movie is based on the Broadway show inspired by the iconic original film – so, very much a departure from the original – you can bet your army pants and flip-flops they’ve paid homage to the Plastics who paved the way before them. And it wouldn’t be a Mean Girls reboot without a Lindsay Lohan cameo.

Fans of the original film have loved seeing Lohan, who played high school fish out of water Cady Heron in the 2004 film, appear in a small yet memorable cameo role in the 2024 offering.

Lohan even appeared at the Mean Girls premiere and walked the red carpet alongside the movie's writer and creator Tina Fey and cast members Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood and Christopher Briney.

However, there's one joke featured in the new movie's script that the 37-year-old actress has since said left her upset.

Video via Paramount.

In one scene, rapper Megan The Stallion makes a joke about Cady (Rice), saying, "Y2K fire crotch is back."

This line appears to be a reference to an infamous comment made by oil heir Brandon Davis about Lindsay in 2006, while he was accompanied by Paris Hilton. In the video, Hilton appeared to laugh as Davis called Lohan "fire crotch" among many other insults.