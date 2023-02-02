Lindsay Clancy allegedly murdered her three children. Her husband has asked people to forgive her.

"Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life," he wrote.

"She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father."

He then asked for the community around them, and for the people who read his family's story, to forgive Lindsay.

"The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace," he wrote.

As for his three children, Patrick finished his statement by sharing his favourite things about each of them.

He said that his daughter Cora, five, had an infectious laugh and was "stunningly beautiful".

"She loved sloths, unicorns, tea parties, going to lunch with Nana and Grandpa, and giving presents to people. She knew everything about princesses. We did a lot of father-daughter activities together, like skiing and visiting San Francisco or just talking. I loved her, my firstborn, so much."

He described three-year-old Dawson as funny and generous.

"Always willing to share his toys with others. For all the love he received, he always gave back more. He loved trucks, tractors, dinosaurs, Paw Patrol and being outside. He was adventurous and mischievous and enjoyed causing trouble, which he typically found hilarious. He was also remarkably smart."