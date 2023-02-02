Lindsay Clancy allegedly murdered her three children. Her husband has asked people to forgive her.

Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.
The husband of Massachusetts mum Lindsay Clancy, who allegedly strangled her three children at home last week, has called on the public to forgive his wife.
"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," Patrick Clancy said in a statement shared on a GoFundMe page created to help him cover funeral costs.
"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients."
