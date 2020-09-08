Two daughters and affairs with escorts: Inside Lily Allen's complicated private life.

Allen rose to fame in 2006 with the release of her debut album Alright, Still and the following year began dating musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers.

Just three months later, Allen announced they were expecting a child but in January 2008 she announced she suffered a miscarriage.

They broke up soon after five months of dating and Allen checked herself into a psychiatric ward.

In July 2009, Allen began dating Cooper, a builder and decorator.

On August 5, 2010, she announced they were expecting their first child – a son – due early in 2011.

She experienced complications, including more than a week of heavy bleeding, early in the pregnancy and in late October, six months into her pregnancy she contracted a viral infection which caused her to suffer a stillbirth.

In 2018 during in an interview for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she opened up about the traumatic delivery of her stillborn son, who she and Cooper named George.

“I went into early labour and they put a stitch in my cervix to try and stop that from developing, and that lasted for the best part of a week,” she said.

“The stitch broke and I went into full-blown labour and the baby was really, really small,” she recalled. “And as I was delivering him, the doctors said, ‘There was a pulse and now there no longer is.’ The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small.”

She said the hardest part was losing a child, but that she also had to suffer through a heartbreaking, traumatic delivery process.

“He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery, and because his skin wasn’t fully formed they couldn’t [use] forceps [to] pull him out.

“So there was a period of about 12 hours of lying there with him deceased in between my legs, which was incredibly [traumatic],” she shared. “I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that.”