"I'm still processing it years after." 11 women on the book that actually changed their life.

Books, we're pretty sure, hold some sort of magical power within their pages.

They have the ability to whisk us away from our troubles and transport us to new exciting conversations that we never thought we would have. Which is why when you ask anyone what book changed their life, they'll likely have a juicy answer.

Whether it's the book that triggered their penny-drop moment when they knew, for sure, that they wanted to be a writer. Or a book that showed them a true reflection of themselves, when they'd be starved of it in any other medium. Or maybe, just maybe, it was the book that was their sexual awakening.

It is truly intriguing to find out what books have actually changed people's lives. So, we've rounded up 11 women and their life-changing-book stories to share with you.





Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge.

"I didn't realise until reading this that I had never read anything about racial history in Britain, despite growing up and going to school there. The conversation is almost always centred around the US and the dynamic there, so seeing history laid out in front of my eyeballs in the streets and towns I used to walk around was confronting and made me rightly re-evaluate everything I've been taught."

