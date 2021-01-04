"My period is a non-event." An impassioned defence of the IUD, the superior birth control.

When my doctor first suggested I swap the contraceptive pill for a Mirena I grimaced.

I had been on the pill for more than a decade. But for the past four years I had been in and out of hospital and specialist appointments trying to get to the bottom of constant, almost daily headaches, and erratic breakthrough bleeding.

I was over it. Majorly. But when I sat down with a new doctor who came recommended from a friend, and she immediately floated the idea of an alternative method of birth control as a possible solution, I winced. Leaving the safety net of what I knew, for something that felt so invasive and disruptive on both my time and body felt like a lot. So I told her I'd think about it.

'Thinning hair.'

'Fainting.'

'Non stop bleeding.'

'Mood swings bordering on psychotic.'

Look. The internet wasn't overly positive about the idea. In fact, it only compounded any fears I had.

When I sat down for my follow up appointment I was armed with 'buts' and ready to give my doctor a big fat no thanks.

But Google, as helpful as it is, it not a professional. My doctor listened and had answers for every single one of my sensationalised fears, and I ended up leaving that day with a referral to an abortion clinic to have an IUD fitted. Which I'll admit, was intimidating in itself.

Having never had a baby before, my doctor informed me that my 'virgin womb' would require a day procedure where I'd be put under anesthetic for 10 minutes for insertion. That bumped up the price, and I ended up handing over around $300.

But with the promise of five years protection, and not having to remember to take a pill every day, along with the possibilities it would help my bleeding and headaches, it felt worth it.

Getting the insertion done at an abortion clinic was surreal, and there's no denying day one of the experience was truly horrible. There's just no sugar coating that fact.

When I woke up I felt horrendous pain and the tiny little 'T' shaped contraption that now lived in my uterus felt like it was the size of a very bruised tennis ball. But a few hours after taking some strong painkillers and attaching myself to a heat pack it pretty quickly subsided, and I have never felt pain again.

Like, ever.

12 months into life with a Mirena, I am here to passionately rebutt all of the negative reviews that nearly scared me away. Because for me, getting an IUD has been a game-changer.